Can we anticipate Craig Smith finding the back of the net when the Dallas Stars take on the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650

Smith stats and insights

Smith has scored in four of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Smith has no points on the power play.

Smith's shooting percentage is 6.9%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 121 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Predators 0 0 0 10:59 Home L 4-3 1/4/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:31 Home L 5-4 OT 1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 7:26 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 12:18 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 8:47 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:38 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 1 1 0 10:59 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:50 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:50 Home W 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:56 Home W 5-4

Stars vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

