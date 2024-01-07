Zion Williamson plus his New Orleans Pelicans teammates hit the court versus the Sacramento Kings at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last appearance, a 111-95 loss to the Clippers, Williamson tallied 12 points and six rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Williamson's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.1 19.6 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 6.8 Assists 4.5 4.6 4.2 PRA -- 32.8 30.6 PR -- 28.2 26.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Williamson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Zion Williamson Insights vs. the Kings

This season, Williamson has made 8.6 field goals per game, which adds up to 16.4% of his team's total makes.

Williamson's opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 104 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 101.4 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

Conceding 117.5 points per game, the Kings are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Kings are ranked 12th in the NBA, conceding 43.1 rebounds per game.

The Kings allow 27.2 assists per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Zion Williamson vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/4/2023 28 10 6 6 0 0 3 11/22/2023 35 25 5 6 0 0 0 11/20/2023 30 26 3 5 0 1 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.