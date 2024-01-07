Looking for an up-to-date view of the SEC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

1. South Carolina

Current Record: 14-0 | Projected Record: 29-0

14-0 | 29-0 Overall Rank: 1st

1st Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: W 85-66 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Missouri

@ Missouri Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: SEC Network+

2. LSU

Current Record: 15-1 | Projected Record: 27-3

15-1 | 27-3 Overall Rank: 15th

15th Strength of Schedule Rank: 252nd

252nd Last Game: W 84-73 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

Opponent: Texas A&M

Texas A&M Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: SEC Network+

3. Texas A&M

Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 25-4

13-2 | 25-4 Overall Rank: 22nd

22nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 192nd

192nd Last Game: W 66-44 vs Auburn

Next Game

Opponent: @ LSU

@ LSU Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: SEC Network+

4. Alabama

Current Record: 14-3 | Projected Record: 22-9

14-3 | 22-9 Overall Rank: 30th

30th Strength of Schedule Rank: 169th

169th Last Game: W 79-64 vs Missouri

Next Game

Opponent: @ Georgia

@ Georgia Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

5. Mississippi State

Current Record: 13-4 | Projected Record: 21-10

13-4 | 21-10 Overall Rank: 36th

36th Strength of Schedule Rank: 90th

90th Last Game: L 85-66 vs South Carolina

Next Game

Opponent: @ Arkansas

@ Arkansas Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Vanderbilt

Current Record: 15-1 | Projected Record: 24-6

15-1 | 24-6 Overall Rank: 42nd

42nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 137th

137th Last Game: W 63-57 vs Florida

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kentucky

@ Kentucky Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7. Arkansas

Current Record: 13-4 | Projected Record: 20-11

13-4 | 20-11 Overall Rank: 47th

47th Strength of Schedule Rank: 46th

46th Last Game: W 83-43 vs Georgia

Next Game

Opponent: Mississippi State

Mississippi State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Florida

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 16-12

9-5 | 16-12 Overall Rank: 49th

49th Strength of Schedule Rank: 51st

51st Last Game: L 63-57 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

Opponent: @ Tennessee

@ Tennessee Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Tennessee

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 13-15

9-5 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: W 87-69 vs Kentucky

Next Game

Opponent: Florida

Florida Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Ole Miss

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 19-10

11-4 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 59th

59th Strength of Schedule Rank: 114th

114th Last Game: L 84-73 vs LSU

Next Game

Opponent: Auburn

Auburn Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

11. Auburn

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 14-15

11-4 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 67th

67th Strength of Schedule Rank: 120th

120th Last Game: L 66-44 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

Opponent: @ Ole Miss

@ Ole Miss Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

12. Georgia

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 14-15

10-5 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 72nd

72nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 34th

34th Last Game: L 83-43 vs Arkansas

Next Game

Opponent: Alabama

Alabama Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

13. Missouri

Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 11-18

9-6 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 91st

91st Strength of Schedule Rank: 79th

79th Last Game: L 79-64 vs Alabama

Next Game

Opponent: South Carolina

South Carolina Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: SEC Network+

14. Kentucky

Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 8-22

8-8 | 8-22 Overall Rank: 122nd

122nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: L 87-69 vs Tennessee

Next Game