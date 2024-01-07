When Rico Dowdle suits up for the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 18 matchup against the Washington Commanders (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Cowboys vs Commanders Anytime TD Bets

Will Rico Dowdle score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Dowdle has rushed for 315 yards (21 per game) on 80 carries with two touchdowns.

Dowdle has also made an impact in the passing game, grabbing 14 passes for 90 yards (6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Dowdle has run for a touchdown in two games this year.

He has had a touchdown catch in two of 15 games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Rico Dowdle Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 6 24 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 7 26 0 1 17 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 4 21 0 3 25 1 Week 4 Patriots 3 9 0 1 8 0 Week 5 @49ers 5 15 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Chargers 3 12 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Rams 5 18 0 2 7 0 Week 9 @Eagles 2 8 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Giants 12 79 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 8 23 0 2 -3 0 Week 12 Commanders 3 11 0 1 15 1 Week 13 Seahawks 5 15 0 1 7 0 Week 14 Eagles 12 46 1 1 6 0 Week 15 @Bills 3 4 0 2 8 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 2 4 0 0 0 0

