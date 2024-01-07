The New Orleans Pelicans (21-15) visit the Sacramento Kings (21-13) after winning five straight road games. The Kings are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest, which tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The matchup's point total is set at 234.5.

Pelicans vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -2.5 234.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 234.5 points in 11 of 36 outings.

New Orleans has had an average of 227.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 7.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

New Orleans' ATS record is 20-16-0 this season.

The Pelicans have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (58.8%) in those games.

New Orleans has a record of 7-5, a 58.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 20 58.8% 118.3 233.6 117.5 229.4 235.4 Pelicans 11 30.6% 115.3 233.6 111.9 229.4 229

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

New Orleans has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

Five of the Pelicans' past 10 games have hit the over.

In 2023-24 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.600, 12-8-0 record) than on the road (.500, 8-8-0).

The Pelicans put up an average of 115.3 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 117.5 the Kings allow.

New Orleans is 12-2 against the spread and 11-3 overall when it scores more than 117.5 points.

Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Splits

Pelicans and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 20-16 8-5 17-19 Kings 18-16 9-12 18-16

Pelicans vs. Kings Point Insights

Pelicans Kings 115.3 Points Scored (PG) 118.3 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 12-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 16-10 11-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 20-6 111.9 Points Allowed (PG) 117.5 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 18-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-3 20-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-4

