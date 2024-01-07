On Sunday, January 7, 2024, the Sacramento Kings (17-11) play the New Orleans Pelicans (17-13) at 6:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSNO.

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA, BSNO

Pelicans Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Brandon Ingram gets the Pelicans 23.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Pelicans are getting 14.9 points, 10 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Jonas Valanciunas this season.

Zion Williamson gives the Pelicans 22.7 points, 6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest while averaging 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Herbert Jones is putting up 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is making 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.7% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

CJ McCollum is putting up 20.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He is making 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 42.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 treys per game.

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis averages 18.9 points, 7.5 assists and 12.1 boards per game.

De'Aaron Fox posts 29.6 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 boards per contest.

Malik Monk posts 14.3 points, 2.6 boards and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Keegan Murray averages 16.2 points, 5.5 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevin Huerter averages 10.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the field and 35.7% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Pelicans vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Pelicans 117.5 Points Avg. 115.7 117.4 Points Allowed Avg. 113.3 47.2% Field Goal % 48.2% 36.8% Three Point % 36.6%

