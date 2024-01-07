The Dallas Mavericks (21-15) will look to Luka Doncic (second in NBA, 33.7 points per game) when they try to knock off Anthony Edwards (11th in league, 26.5) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) on January 7, 2024 at American Airlines Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Mavericks and Timberwolves.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Mavericks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks are shooting 47.3% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 44.7% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.

Dallas is 20-6 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 20th.

The Mavericks put up 11.7 more points per game (119.1) than the Timberwolves give up to opponents (107.4).

When it scores more than 107.4 points, Dallas is 20-9.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks average more points per game at home (122.1) than on the road (116.4), and also give up fewer points at home (115.7) than on the road (118.2).

Dallas concedes 115.7 points per game at home, and 118.2 away.

The Mavericks average 1.3 more assists per game at home (26.2) than on the road (24.9).

