A pair of hot squads square off when the Ole Miss Rebels (11-3) host the LSU Tigers (14-1) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. The Rebels are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Tigers, winners of 14 in a row.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN

LSU vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison

The Tigers score 42.5 more points per game (94.9) than the Rebels allow (52.4).

LSU has put together a 14-1 record in games it scores more than 52.4 points.

Ole Miss is 11-3 when it allows fewer than 94.9 points.

The Rebels average 67.1 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 59.5 the Tigers give up.

Ole Miss is 8-1 when scoring more than 59.5 points.

LSU has a 10-0 record when allowing fewer than 67.1 points.

This year the Rebels are shooting 40.4% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Tigers concede.

The Tigers make 50.0% of their shots from the field, 16% higher than the Rebels' defensive field-goal percentage.

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.6 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28)

18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.6 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28) Angel Reese: 19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG%

19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG% Flau'jae Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

13.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Mikaylah Williams: 16.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72)

16.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72) Hailey Van Lith: 11.6 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

