Sunday's contest features the No. 7 LSU Tigers (14-1) and the Ole Miss Rebels (11-3) facing off at The Pavilion at Ole Miss (on January 7) at 3:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-67 victory for LSU, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Tigers' most recent contest on Thursday ended in a 92-72 win over Missouri.

LSU vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: ESPN

LSU vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 70, Ole Miss 67

Other SEC Predictions

LSU Schedule Analysis

When the Tigers defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies (No. 13 in the AP's Top 25) on November 30 by a score of 82-64, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tigers are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 25th-most victories.

LSU has nine wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the second-most in the country.

LSU 2023-24 Best Wins

82-64 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 13/AP Poll) on November 30

76-73 over Virginia (No. 76) on November 25

92-72 at home over Missouri (No. 80) on January 4

109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 130) on November 14

73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 144) on November 17

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.6 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28)

18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.6 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28) Angel Reese: 19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG%

19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG% Flau'jae Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

13.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Mikaylah Williams: 16.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72)

16.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72) Hailey Van Lith: 11.6 PTS, 5 AST, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +530 scoring differential, topping opponents by 35.4 points per game. They're putting up 94.9 points per game, first in college basketball, and are allowing 59.5 per outing to rank 85th in college basketball.

In their past 10 games, the Tigers are putting up 94.2 points per game, compared to their season average of 94.9.

