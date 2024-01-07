Kendre Miller was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints match up against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Trying to find Miller's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Miller has season stats which include 83 rushing yards on 28 carries (3.0 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus nine receptions on 10 targets for 111 yards.

Kendre Miller Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

There is one other running back on the injury report for the Saints this week: Alvin Kamara (DNP/ankle): 180 Rush Att; 694 Rush Yds; 5 Rush TDs 75 Rec; 466 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 18 Injury Reports

Saints vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Miller 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 28 83 0 3.0 10 9 111 0

Miller Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 @Packers 9 34 0 1 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 1 3 0 1 5 0 Week 5 @Patriots 12 37 0 4 53 0 Week 6 @Texans 2 -1 0 1 13 0 Week 8 @Colts 3 10 0 1 9 0 Week 9 Bears 1 0 0 1 31 0

