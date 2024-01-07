When Juwan Johnson suits up for the New Orleans Saints in their Week 18 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Juwan Johnson score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnson has totaled 328 yards receiving (27.3 per game) and four TDs, reeling in 34 balls out of 56 targets this year.

Johnson has a touchdown catch in four of 12 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Juwan Johnson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 5 3 36 0 Week 2 @Panthers 3 2 13 0 Week 3 @Packers 4 2 12 0 Week 8 @Colts 2 1 5 0 Week 9 Bears 5 5 29 1 Week 10 @Vikings 3 1 2 0 Week 12 @Falcons 7 4 45 0 Week 13 Lions 3 0 0 0 Week 14 Panthers 3 2 10 0 Week 15 Giants 2 2 38 1 Week 16 @Rams 7 4 48 1 Week 17 @Buccaneers 12 8 90 1

