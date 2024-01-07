Will Jalen Tolbert score a touchdown when the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders come together in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Cowboys vs Commanders Anytime TD Bets

Will Jalen Tolbert score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Tolbert has posted 260 yards (on 20 catches) with one TD. He's been targeted 33 times, producing 20 yards per game.

In one of 12 games this season, Tolbert has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Jalen Tolbert Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 4 3 18 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 53 0 Week 8 Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Eagles 5 3 49 1 Week 10 Giants 5 2 2 0 Week 11 @Panthers 5 2 12 0 Week 12 Commanders 3 2 49 0 Week 13 Seahawks 1 1 17 0 Week 14 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 2 2 51 0 Week 17 Lions 1 1 9 0

