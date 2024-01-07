Dak Prescott will be facing the second-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Dallas Cowboys take on the Washington Commanders in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Prescott has passed for 4,237 yards (264.8 yards per game) this season, as Prescott has completed 68.4% of his attempts (379-for-554), with 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. On the ground, Prescott has also run 55 times for 242 yards and two scores, averaging 15.1 yards per game.

Prescott vs. the Commanders

Prescott vs the Commanders (since 2021): 4 GP / 250 PASS YPG / PASS TD

4 GP / 250 PASS YPG / PASS TD Six opposing players have posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Washington this year.

The Commanders have given up one or more passing TDs to 15 opposing quarterbacks this season.

12 opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Washington in 2023.

Five players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Commanders this season.

The pass defense of the Commanders is conceding 259.3 yards per contest this season, which ranks 31st in the NFL.

The Commanders have the No. 32 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 35 this season (2.2 per game).

Cowboys Player Previews

Dak Prescott Passing Props vs. the Commanders

Passing Yards: 274.5 (-115)

274.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-208)

Prescott Passing Insights

Prescott has exceeded his passing yards prop total in 10 of 16 opportunities this season.

The Cowboys have passed 56.7% of the time and run 43.3% this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Prescott is No. 5 in the NFL averaging 7.6 yards per attempt (4,237 total yards passing).

Prescott has completed at least one touchdown pass in 14 of 16 games, including multiple TDs 10 times.

He has scored 34 of his team's 45 offensive touchdowns this season (75.6%).

Prescott has attempted 92 passes in the red zone (48.4% of his team's red zone plays).

Dak Prescott Rushing Props vs the Commanders

Rushing Yards: 11.5 (-118)

Prescott Rushing Insights

So far this season, Prescott has hit the over eight times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 16 opportunities).

Prescott has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 13 carries in the red zone (13.4% of his team's 97 red zone rushes).

Prescott's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 12/30/2023 Week 17 26-for-38 / 345 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/24/2023 Week 16 20-for-32 / 253 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 12/17/2023 Week 15 21-for-34 / 134 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 24-for-39 / 271 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 29-for-41 / 299 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs

