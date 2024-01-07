Cowboys vs. Commanders: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Commanders (4-12) host the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at FedExField and will look to halt a seven-game losing streak.
Cowboys and Commanders betting trends and insights can be found below before they play on Sunday.
Cowboys vs. Commanders Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Landover, Maryland
- Venue: FedExField
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Cowboys
|13
|46.5
|-900
|+600
Cowboys vs. Commanders Betting Records & Stats
Dallas Cowboys
- Dallas' games this season have had an average of 46 points, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Cowboys have put together a record of 9-7-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cowboys have been moneyline favorites 12 times this year. They've finished 11-1.
- Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
Washington Commanders
- The Commanders have combined with their opponents to score more than 46.5 points in 10 of 16 games this season.
- The average total for Washington's games this season is 42.7 points, 3.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Commanders have registered a 6-9-1 record against the spread this year.
- This season, the Commanders have won three out of the 12 games, or 25%, in which they've been the underdog.
- Washington has played as an underdog of +600 or more once this season and lost that game.
Cowboys vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Cowboys
|29.4
|3
|19.1
|5
|46
|6
|16
|Commanders
|19.9
|23
|30
|32
|42.7
|10
|16
Cowboys vs. Commanders Betting Insights & Trends
Cowboys
- Dallas has not covered the spread and is 1-2 overall over its last three contests.
- Dallas has not hit the over in its past three games.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Cowboys are averaging 38 points per game in divisional contests, which is 5.5 more points per game than their overall season average (29.4 points per game). Their defense is surrendering fewer points in divisional games (13.6) compared to their overall season average (19.1).
- The Cowboys have totaled 166 more points than their opponents this season (10.3 per game), while the Commanders have been outscored by 161 total points (10.1 per game).
Commanders
- Washington has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its last three games.
- The Commanders have hit the over once in their past three games.
- Offensively, the Commanders are worse in division games (19.6 points per game) than overall (19.9). On defense, they are also worse (32.4 points conceded per game) than overall (30).
- The Cowboys have outscored their opponents by a total of 166 points this season (10.3 points per game), and opponents of the Commanders have outscored them by 161 points (10.1 per game).
Cowboys Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46
|45.6
|46.4
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.6
|27.5
|25.8
|ATS Record
|9-7-0
|6-2-0
|3-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-8-0
|5-3-0
|3-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|11-1
|8-0
|3-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-4
|0-0
|0-4
Commanders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.7
|43.6
|42
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.8
|25.9
|23.9
|ATS Record
|6-9-1
|0-6-1
|6-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|9-7-0
|4-3-0
|5-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-3
|1-2
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-9
|0-4
|3-5
