The Washington Commanders (4-12) host the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at FedExField and will look to halt a seven-game losing streak.

Cowboys and Commanders betting trends and insights can be found below before they play on Sunday.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Channel: FOX

City: Landover, Maryland

Venue: FedExField

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cowboys 13 46.5 -900 +600

Cowboys vs. Commanders Betting Records & Stats

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas' games this season have had an average of 46 points, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Cowboys have put together a record of 9-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have been moneyline favorites 12 times this year. They've finished 11-1.

Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders have combined with their opponents to score more than 46.5 points in 10 of 16 games this season.

The average total for Washington's games this season is 42.7 points, 3.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Commanders have registered a 6-9-1 record against the spread this year.

This season, the Commanders have won three out of the 12 games, or 25%, in which they've been the underdog.

Washington has played as an underdog of +600 or more once this season and lost that game.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Cowboys 29.4 3 19.1 5 46 6 16 Commanders 19.9 23 30 32 42.7 10 16

Cowboys vs. Commanders Betting Insights & Trends

Cowboys

Dallas has not covered the spread and is 1-2 overall over its last three contests.

Dallas has not hit the over in its past three games.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Cowboys are averaging 38 points per game in divisional contests, which is 5.5 more points per game than their overall season average (29.4 points per game). Their defense is surrendering fewer points in divisional games (13.6) compared to their overall season average (19.1).

The Cowboys have totaled 166 more points than their opponents this season (10.3 per game), while the Commanders have been outscored by 161 total points (10.1 per game).

Commanders

Washington has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its last three games.

The Commanders have hit the over once in their past three games.

Offensively, the Commanders are worse in division games (19.6 points per game) than overall (19.9). On defense, they are also worse (32.4 points conceded per game) than overall (30).

The Cowboys have outscored their opponents by a total of 166 points this season (10.3 points per game), and opponents of the Commanders have outscored them by 161 points (10.1 per game).

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46 45.6 46.4 Implied Team Total AVG 26.6 27.5 25.8 ATS Record 9-7-0 6-2-0 3-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-8-0 5-3-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 11-1 8-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-0 0-4

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.7 43.6 42 Implied Team Total AVG 24.8 25.9 23.9 ATS Record 6-9-1 0-6-1 6-3-0 Over/Under Record 9-7-0 4-3-0 5-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 1-2 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-9 0-4 3-5

