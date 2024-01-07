The Dallas Cowboys' (11-5) injury report heading into their game against the Washington Commanders (4-12) currently includes 14 players. The matchup begins at 4:25 PM on Sunday, January 7 from FedExField.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

TV Info: FOX

In their most recent outing, the Cowboys won 20-19 over the Detroit Lions.

The Commanders are coming off of a loss to the San Francisco 49ers by the score of 27-10.

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Brandin Cooks WR Rest Limited Participation In Practice Tyler Smith OL Foot Questionable Rico Dowdle RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Zack Martin OG Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Chuma Edoga OG Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Tyron Smith OT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Demarcus Lawrence DE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Stephon Gilmore CB Rest Limited Participation In Practice Johnathan Hankins DT Knee Questionable Dorance Armstrong Jr. DE Ankle Questionable Chauncey Golston DE Illness Questionable Jourdan Lewis CB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Viliami Fehoko DE Knee Full Participation In Practice Juanyeh Thomas S Illness Questionable

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jacoby Brissett QB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Curtis Samuel WR Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Benjamin St-Juste CB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Jonathan Allen DT Knee Out Andrew Wylie OL Elbow Questionable Kendall Fuller CB Knee Out Christian Holmes CB Concussion Out Kamren Curl S Quad Questionable Casey Toohill DE Shoulder Questionable Jartavius Martin DB Chest Limited Participation In Practice Tariq Castro-Fields CB Shoulder Out

Cowboys Season Insights

The Cowboys are averaging 367.3 yards per game offensively this year (sixth in NFL), and they are giving up 307.2 yards per game (eighth) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Cowboys have been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (second-best with 29.4 points per game) and scoring defense (fifth-best with 19.1 points allowed per game) this year.

The Cowboys have been surging on both offense and defense in the passing game, ranking fourth-best in passing offense (255.5 passing yards per game) and fifth-best in passing defense (190.9 passing yards allowed per game).

Dallas is totaling 111.8 rushing yards per game on offense (14th in the NFL), and ranks 20th on defense with 116.3 rushing yards allowed per game.

With 23 forced turnovers (16th in NFL) against 15 turnovers committed (second in NFL), the Cowboys' +8 turnover margin ranks seventh in the NFL.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-13)

Cowboys (-13) Moneyline: Cowboys (-900), Commanders (+600)

Cowboys (-900), Commanders (+600) Total: 46.5 points

