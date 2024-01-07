Dak Prescott will lead the Dallas Cowboys into their game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

See player props for the Cowboys' and Commanders' best players in this matchup.

Sign up to bet on the Cowboys-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tony Pollard Touchdown Odds

Pollard Odds to Score First TD: +440

Pollard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +155

Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +1100

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +410

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Cowboys Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Brandin Cooks - - 40.5 (-113) Jake Ferguson - - 39.5 (-113) CeeDee Lamb - - 95.5 (-113) Tony Pollard - 58.5 (-113) 15.5 (-113) Dak Prescott 278.5 (-113) 10.5 (-113) -

More Commanders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Logan Thomas - - 23.5 (-113) Curtis Samuel - - 33.5 (-113) Terry McLaurin - - 58.5 (-113) Sam Howell 213.5 (-113) - -

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to bet on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.