Chris Olave and the New Orleans Saints play the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 at Caesars Superdome, where they'll be up against Jessie Bates III and the Atlanta Falcons defense. For more stats and analysis on the Saints receivers' matchup against the Falcons' pass defense, continue reading.

Saints vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS

Chris Olave Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Falcons 132.7 8.8 25 79 9.77

Chris Olave vs. Jessie Bates III Insights

Chris Olave & the Saints' Offense

Chris Olave has hauled in 84 catches for 1,067 yards (71.1 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

In terms of passing yards, New Orleans has 3,744 (234 per game), 12th in the NFL.

The Saints are averaging 22.1 points per game, 14th in the league.

New Orleans has been one of the most pass-happy offenses this season, passing the ball 36.1 times contest, which is eighth in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Saints rank 12th in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 68 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 45.3%.

Jessie Bates III & the Falcons' Defense

Jessie Bates III has a team-high six interceptions to go along with 128 tackles, three TFL, and 11 passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Atlanta's defense has been locking things down this season, as it ranks eighth in the league with 3,203 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks 11th with 20 passing touchdowns allowed.

This season, the Falcons rank ninth in the NFL with 20.3 points allowed per game. Meanwhile, they rank 11th in total yards allowed with 316.1 given up per game.

Five players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Atlanta this season.

17 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Falcons this season.

Chris Olave vs. Jessie Bates III Advanced Stats

Chris Olave Jessie Bates III Rec. Targets 135 45 Def. Targets Receptions 84 11 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.7 28 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1067 128 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 71.1 8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 338 3 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 6 Interceptions

