CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Commanders in Week 18 at FedExField, where they'll be up against Jartavius Martin and the Washington Commanders defense. For more stats and analysis on the Cowboys receivers' matchup versus the Commanders' pass defense, see below.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Commanders 245.7 15.4 1 16 15.30

CeeDee Lamb vs. Jartavius Martin Insights

CeeDee Lamb & the Cowboys' Offense

CeeDee Lamb has hauled in 122 receptions for 1,651 yards (103.2 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone 10 times as a receiver.

In the air, Dallas has thrown for 4,088 yards, or 255.5 per game -- that's the fourth-highest total in the league.

The Cowboys' scoring average on offense is 29.4 points per game, third-highest in the NFL.

Dallas has been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, airing it out 35.9 times game, which is 10th in the league.

In the red zone, the Cowboys are passing the ball more often than the rest of the league, ranking first in the NFL with 93 total red-zone pass attempts (48.9% red-zone pass rate).

Jartavius Martin & the Commanders' Defense

Jartavius Martin leads the team with one interception, while also collecting 36 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and three passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Washington ranks 31st in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 259.3, and it ranks 32nd in passing TDs allowed (35).

So far this year, the Commanders' defense has struggled to keep opponents out of the end zone, as it ranks 32nd in the NFL with 30.0 points allowed per contest. When it comes to total yards, the team ranks 32nd with 6,172 total yards allowed (385.8 per game).

Washington has allowed nine players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

28 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Commanders this season.

CeeDee Lamb vs. Jartavius Martin Advanced Stats

CeeDee Lamb Jartavius Martin Rec. Targets 168 25 Def. Targets Receptions 122 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.5 18 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1651 36 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 103.2 2.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 634 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 26 1.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 10 1 Interceptions

