CeeDee Lamb vs. Jartavius Martin: Week 18 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Commanders in Week 18 at FedExField, where they'll be up against Jartavius Martin and the Washington Commanders defense. For more stats and analysis on the Cowboys receivers' matchup versus the Commanders' pass defense, see below.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Cowboys vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: FedExField
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Commanders
|245.7
|15.4
|1
|16
|15.30
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
CeeDee Lamb vs. Jartavius Martin Insights
CeeDee Lamb & the Cowboys' Offense
- CeeDee Lamb has hauled in 122 receptions for 1,651 yards (103.2 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone 10 times as a receiver.
- In the air, Dallas has thrown for 4,088 yards, or 255.5 per game -- that's the fourth-highest total in the league.
- The Cowboys' scoring average on offense is 29.4 points per game, third-highest in the NFL.
- Dallas has been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, airing it out 35.9 times game, which is 10th in the league.
- In the red zone, the Cowboys are passing the ball more often than the rest of the league, ranking first in the NFL with 93 total red-zone pass attempts (48.9% red-zone pass rate).
Jartavius Martin & the Commanders' Defense
- Jartavius Martin leads the team with one interception, while also collecting 36 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and three passes defended.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Washington ranks 31st in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 259.3, and it ranks 32nd in passing TDs allowed (35).
- So far this year, the Commanders' defense has struggled to keep opponents out of the end zone, as it ranks 32nd in the NFL with 30.0 points allowed per contest. When it comes to total yards, the team ranks 32nd with 6,172 total yards allowed (385.8 per game).
- Washington has allowed nine players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- 28 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Commanders this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
CeeDee Lamb vs. Jartavius Martin Advanced Stats
|CeeDee Lamb
|Jartavius Martin
|Rec. Targets
|168
|25
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|122
|3
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|13.5
|18
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1651
|36
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|103.2
|2.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|634
|1.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|26
|1.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|10
|1
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.