Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings (21-13) will host Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans (21-15) at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, January 7, with a start time of 6:00 PM ET.

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BSNO

Golden 1 Center

Brandon Ingram vs. Domantas Sabonis Fantasy Comparison

Stat Brandon Ingram Domantas Sabonis Total Fantasy Pts 1177.5 1569.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 36.8 46.2 Fantasy Rank 10 35

Brandon Ingram vs. Domantas Sabonis Insights

Brandon Ingram & the Pelicans

Ingram averages 22.9 points, 4.7 boards and 5.4 assists, making 50.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

The Pelicans are outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game, with a +121 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.3 points per game (14th in NBA) and give up 111.9 per outing (10th in league).

New Orleans pulls down 44.3 rebounds per game (10th in league), compared to the 43.3 of its opponents.

The Pelicans make 11.6 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.5 fewer than their opponents.

New Orleans forces 13.8 turnovers per game (ninth in league) while committing 12.9 (13th in NBA).

Domantas Sabonis & the Kings

Sabonis is averaging 19.7 points, 7.6 assists and 12.9 boards per contest.

The Kings have a +25 scoring differential, putting up 118.3 points per game (eighth in the league) and allowing 117.5 (22nd in the NBA).

Sacramento ranks 13th in the NBA at 43.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.1 its opponents average.

The Kings knock down 15.3 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 2.5 more than their opponents (12.8).

Sacramento and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Kings commit 12.9 per game (13th in the league) and force 13.1 (16th in NBA action).

Brandon Ingram vs. Domantas Sabonis Advanced Stats

Stat Brandon Ingram Domantas Sabonis Plus/Minus Per Game 3.9 0.1 Usage Percentage 28.1% 23% True Shooting Pct 59.5% 62.9% Total Rebound Pct 7.8% 20.5% Assist Pct 25.3% 32.6%

