Can we expect UL Monroe to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How UL Monroe ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 1-2 NR NR 123

UL Monroe's best wins

In its signature victory of the season, UL Monroe beat the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters in a 60-52 win on November 29. Daisha Bradford, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Louisiana Tech, delivered 26 points, while Brianna Harris was second on the squad with 14.

Next best wins

82-65 on the road over Georgia State (No. 199/RPI) on January 4

73-62 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 236/RPI) on November 17

76-60 at home over Northwestern State (No. 246/RPI) on December 12

78-62 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 281/RPI) on November 11

73-67 over Milwaukee (No. 282/RPI) on November 16

UL Monroe's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), UL Monroe is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most losses.

Schedule insights

UL Monroe has the 208th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

As far as the Warhawks' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 10 contests against teams above .500.

UL Monroe has 15 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

UL Monroe's next game

Matchup: UL Monroe Warhawks vs. South Alabama Jaguars

UL Monroe Warhawks vs. South Alabama Jaguars Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

