2024 NCAA Bracketology: UL Monroe Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
Can we expect UL Monroe to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
Want to bet on UL Monroe's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How UL Monroe ranks
|Record
|Sun Belt Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-5
|1-2
|NR
|NR
|123
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UL Monroe's best wins
In its signature victory of the season, UL Monroe beat the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters in a 60-52 win on November 29. Daisha Bradford, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Louisiana Tech, delivered 26 points, while Brianna Harris was second on the squad with 14.
Next best wins
- 82-65 on the road over Georgia State (No. 199/RPI) on January 4
- 73-62 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 236/RPI) on November 17
- 76-60 at home over Northwestern State (No. 246/RPI) on December 12
- 78-62 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 281/RPI) on November 11
- 73-67 over Milwaukee (No. 282/RPI) on November 16
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UL Monroe's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), UL Monroe is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most losses.
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- UL Monroe has the 208th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- As far as the Warhawks' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 10 contests against teams above .500.
- UL Monroe has 15 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.
UL Monroe's next game
- Matchup: UL Monroe Warhawks vs. South Alabama Jaguars
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming UL Monroe games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.