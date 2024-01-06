The Georgia Southern Eagles (11-3) square off against the UL Monroe Warhawks (9-4) on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET in Sun Belt action.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UL Monroe Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Scoring Comparison

The Warhawks score an average of 77 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 63.4 the Eagles allow to opponents.

UL Monroe has put together an 8-2 record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.

Georgia Southern has an 11-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 77 points.

The Eagles put up 81.5 points per game, 17.9 more points than the 63.6 the Warhawks allow.

Georgia Southern is 11-1 when scoring more than 63.6 points.

UL Monroe is 9-3 when giving up fewer than 81.5 points.

The Eagles are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, 6% higher than the Warhawks allow to opponents (36.3%).

The Warhawks' 42 shooting percentage from the field is only 7.5 higher than the Eagles have given up.

UL Monroe Leaders

Daisha Bradford: 22.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.2 STL, 42.1 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (40-for-109)

22.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.2 STL, 42.1 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (40-for-109) Jakayla Johnson: 14.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.6 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46)

14.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.6 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46) Katlyn Manuel: 10.6 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 53.4 FG%

10.6 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 53.4 FG% Sania Wells: 9.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.8 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56)

9.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.8 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56) Kyjai Miles: 1.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.7 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UL Monroe Schedule