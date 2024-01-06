The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-13, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 139.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Monroe, Louisiana

Monroe, Louisiana Venue: Fant-Ewing Coliseum

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UL Monroe -3.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UL Monroe Betting Records & Stats

UL Monroe's 10 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 139.5 points three times.

UL Monroe's outings this year have an average total of 141.0, 1.5 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Warhawks have put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

UL Monroe has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Warhawks have played as a favorite of -165 or more once this season and won that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UL Monroe has a 62.3% chance to win.

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UL Monroe 3 30% 68.7 137.1 72.3 152.7 139.4 Georgia Southern 9 69.2% 68.4 137.1 80.4 152.7 144.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UL Monroe Insights & Trends

UL Monroe won 10 games against the spread in conference action last season, while failing to cover nine times.

The Warhawks average 68.7 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than the 80.4 the Eagles give up.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UL Monroe 4-6-0 0-1 4-6-0 Georgia Southern 4-9-0 4-6 7-6-0

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UL Monroe Georgia Southern 7-8 Home Record 12-4 4-10 Away Record 3-11 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 62.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.6 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.