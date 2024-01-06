The Georgia Southern Eagles (1-13, 1-1 Sun Belt) will look to end a nine-game road slide when taking on the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern matchup.

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UL Monroe Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline BetMGM UL Monroe (-3.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UL Monroe (-3.5) 139.5 -178 +144 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends

UL Monroe has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, four out of the Warhawks' 10 games have gone over the point total.

Georgia Southern is 3-10-1 ATS this year.

The Eagles and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 14 times this year.

