The South Florida Bulls (8-5) face a fellow AAC squad, the Tulane Green Wave (7-4), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Devlin Fieldhouse. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Tulane vs. South Florida Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Tulane Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tulane Players to Watch

Kyren Whittington: 16.7 PTS, 4 REB, 2.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.7 PTS, 4 REB, 2.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Marta Galic: 14.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Hannah Pratt: 12.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Irina Parau: 7.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Amira Mabry: 7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Florida Players to Watch

Carla Brito: 10 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

10 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 6.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

6.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK Vittoria Blasigh: 13.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

13.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Romi Levy: 8.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Daniela Gonzalez: 5.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.