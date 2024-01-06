The North Texas Mean Green (8-5, 1-0 AAC) are favored (-5.5) to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Tulane Green Wave (10-3, 1-0 AAC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPNU. The matchup has an over/under of 144.5.

Tulane vs. North Texas Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: UNT Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Texas -5.5 144.5

Green Wave Betting Records & Stats

Tulane has played nine games this season that have gone over 144.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Tulane's matchups this season is 167.5, 23 more points than this game's total.

Tulane is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

North Texas (7-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 70% of the time, 24.5% more often than Tulane (5-6-0) this year.

Tulane vs. North Texas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Texas 1 10% 69.5 158.8 59.2 137.4 127.9 Tulane 9 81.8% 89.3 158.8 78.2 137.4 157.5

Additional Tulane Insights & Trends

The Mean Green's record against the spread in AAC games last year was 4-6-0.

The Green Wave average 30.1 more points per game (89.3) than the Mean Green give up (59.2).

Tulane has put together a 5-6 ATS record and a 10-3 overall record in games it scores more than 59.2 points.

Tulane vs. North Texas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Texas 7-3-0 2-1 7-3-0 Tulane 5-6-0 0-0 8-3-0

Tulane vs. North Texas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Texas Tulane 14-2 Home Record 12-3 10-3 Away Record 5-4 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.5 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 81.8 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-2-0

