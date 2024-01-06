Saturday's game at Devlin Fieldhouse has the South Florida Bulls (9-6) taking on the Tulane Green Wave (7-6) at 3:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 65-62 victory for South Florida, so expect a tight matchup.

Last time out, the Green Wave lost 72-54 to Tulsa on Tuesday.

Tulane vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Tulane vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 65, Tulane 62

Other AAC Predictions

Tulane Schedule Analysis

When the Green Wave took down the Maine Black Bears, who are ranked No. 135 in our computer rankings, on December 21 by a score of 64-61, it was their best win of the year thus far.

Tulane has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).

Tulane 2023-24 Best Wins

64-61 at home over Maine (No. 135) on December 21

64-58 on the road over Mercer (No. 230) on November 19

66-57 at home over Little Rock (No. 244) on December 20

67-52 at home over Howard (No. 264) on December 10

90-63 at home over New Orleans (No. 278) on December 6

Tulane Leaders

Kyren Whittington: 16.0 PTS, 2.9 STL, 47.7 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)

16.0 PTS, 2.9 STL, 47.7 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41) Marta Galic: 14.7 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (30-for-75)

14.7 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (30-for-75) Irina Parau: 7.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 43.4 FG%

7.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 43.4 FG% Hannah Pratt: 11.0 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (25-for-86)

11.0 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (25-for-86) Amira Mabry: 7.5 PTS, 54.0 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

Tulane Performance Insights

The Green Wave outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (scoring 66.1 points per game to rank 186th in college basketball while giving up 63.5 per contest to rank 168th in college basketball) and have a +34 scoring differential overall.

The Green Wave are posting 70.3 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 59.5 points per contest.

In home games, Tulane is giving up 7.9 fewer points per game (57.9) than in road games (65.8).

