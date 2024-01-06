The North Texas Mean Green (8-5, 1-0 AAC) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Tulane Green Wave (10-3, 1-0 AAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Tulane vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas TV: ESPN

Tulane Stats Insights

The Green Wave are shooting 51.5% from the field, 13.2% higher than the 38.3% the Mean Green's opponents have shot this season.

Tulane has put together a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.

The Green Wave are the 308th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mean Green sit at 121st.

The Green Wave's 89.3 points per game are 30.1 more points than the 59.2 the Mean Green give up to opponents.

Tulane is 10-3 when it scores more than 59.2 points.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Tulane put up 83.5 points per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (81.8).

At home, the Green Wave allowed 75.1 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (83.3).

At home, Tulane made 8.3 treys per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (7.7). Tulane's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.3%) than away (34.2%).

Tulane Upcoming Schedule