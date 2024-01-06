Saturday's game between the North Texas Mean Green (8-5, 1-0 AAC) and the Tulane Green Wave (10-3, 1-0 AAC) at UNT Coliseum has a projected final score of 77-71 based on our computer prediction, with North Texas taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Tulane vs. North Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPNU

Where: Denton, Texas

Venue: UNT Coliseum

Tulane vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 77, Tulane 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Tulane vs. North Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: North Texas (-5.2)

North Texas (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 148.1

North Texas has put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Tulane is 5-6-0. The Mean Green have a 7-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Green Wave have a record of 8-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over. In the past 10 games, North Texas has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Tulane has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Tulane Performance Insights

The Green Wave have a +144 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.1 points per game. They're putting up 89.3 points per game, seventh in college basketball, and are giving up 78.2 per outing to rank 327th in college basketball.

Tulane is 309th in the nation at 33.5 rebounds per game. That's 4.3 fewer than the 37.8 its opponents average.

Tulane makes 1.8 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 7.8 (150th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.6.

Tulane has committed 3.7 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.4 (143rd in college basketball) while forcing 15.1 (24th in college basketball).

