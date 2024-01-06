When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Tulane be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

Want to bet on Tulane's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Tulane ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 0-3 NR NR 231

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tulane's best wins

On December 21, Tulane registered its signature win of the season, a 64-61 victory over the Maine Black Bears, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 121) in the RPI rankings. Kyren Whittington amassed a team-best 19 points with one rebound and three assists in the contest against Maine.

Next best wins

66-57 at home over Little Rock (No. 227/RPI) on December 20

64-58 on the road over Mercer (No. 232/RPI) on November 19

90-63 at home over New Orleans (No. 268/RPI) on December 6

71-46 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 285/RPI) on November 14

68-57 at home over Stetson (No. 314/RPI) on November 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tulane's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Tulane has been given the 238th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Looking at the Green Wave's upcoming schedule, they have 12 games against teams that are above .500 and three games against teams with worse records than their own.

Tulane has 15 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Tulane's next game

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave vs. East Carolina Pirates

Tulane Green Wave vs. East Carolina Pirates Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Tulane games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.