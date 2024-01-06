Will Tulane be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Tulane's complete tournament resume.

How Tulane ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 1-1 NR NR 173

Tulane's best wins

Tulane defeated the No. 126-ranked (according to the RPI) Southern Jaguars, 105-81, on December 16, which goes down as its best win of the season. Kevin Cross led the offense versus Southern, putting up 24 points. Next on the team was Sion James with 18 points.

Next best wins

91-81 at home over Nicholls State (No. 187/RPI) on November 6

84-81 over Cal (No. 223/RPI) on November 23

89-81 on the road over Fordham (No. 227/RPI) on December 3

117-110 at home over Furman (No. 230/RPI) on December 14

98-77 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 248/RPI) on November 29

Tulane's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

The Green Wave have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

The Green Wave have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

Tulane gets the 237th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Green Wave have 16 games left on the schedule, with 15 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 12 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Tulane's 16 remaining games this season, it has four upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Tulane's next game

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave vs. Florida Atlantic Owls

Tulane Green Wave vs. Florida Atlantic Owls Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPN2

