SWAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:24 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
There are 11 games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature SWAC teams. That includes the Alabama A&M Bulldogs versus the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.
SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Alcorn State Braves at Jackson State Tigers
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|CBS (Live stream on Fubo)
|Florida A&M Rattlers at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
|Prairie View A&M Panthers at Grambling Tigers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
|Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
|Texas Southern Tigers at Southern Jaguars
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
|Alabama State Hornets at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
