Stars vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Dallas Stars (22-10-5) host the Nashville Predators (21-17-1) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO. The Stars fell to the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 in overtime in their last game, while the Predators are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames.
Stars vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-160)
|Predators (+135)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have compiled a 21-13 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Dallas is 11-3 (winning 78.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Stars a 61.5% chance to win.
- Dallas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 24 of 37 games this season.
Stars vs Predators Additional Info
Stars vs. Predators Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|133 (5th)
|Goals
|120 (15th)
|115 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|122 (21st)
|24 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|29 (10th)
|18 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|29 (25th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Over its past 10 games, Dallas is winless against the spread and 6-2-2 straight up.
- Dallas went over in eight of its past 10 contests.
- The Stars' past 10 games have averaged 0.1 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars are putting up 1.1 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Stars net the fifth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.6 per game for a total of 133 this season.
- On defense, the Stars have allowed 115 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league play.
- With a +18 goal differential, they're ranked eighth-best in the league.
