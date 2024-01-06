The Southern Jaguars (6-7, 0-0 SWAC) welcome in the Texas Southern Tigers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) after victories in four straight home games. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Southern vs. Texas Southern matchup.

Southern vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Southern vs. Texas Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Moneyline Texas Southern Moneyline BetMGM Southern (-4.5) 143.5 -210 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Southern (-4.5) 143.5 -205 +164 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Southern vs. Texas Southern Betting Trends

Southern has compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Jaguars' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Texas Southern has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of four Tigers games this year have hit the over.

