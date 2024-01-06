Saturday's game between the Southern Jaguars (6-7, 0-0 SWAC) and Texas Southern Tigers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) going head to head at F. G. Clark Center has a projected final score of 78-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Southern, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Southern vs. Texas Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: F. G. Clark Center

Southern vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern 78, Texas Southern 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern vs. Texas Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern (-9.4)

Southern (-9.4) Computer Predicted Total: 145.6

Southern has a 3-7-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Texas Southern, who is 3-6-0 ATS. The Jaguars have a 4-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 3-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Southern Performance Insights

The Jaguars outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game (scoring 76.2 points per game to rank 160th in college basketball while allowing 75.0 per outing to rank 276th in college basketball) and have a +15 scoring differential overall.

Southern loses the rebound battle by 1.5 boards on average. It records 33.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 310th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.0 per contest.

Southern knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (226th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8. It shoots 30.2% from deep while its opponents hit 31.3% from long range.

The Jaguars score 93.5 points per 100 possessions (214th in college basketball), while allowing 92.1 points per 100 possessions (238th in college basketball).

Southern has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 13.4 per game (306th in college basketball action) while forcing 17.1 (eighth in college basketball).

