2024 NCAA Bracketology: Southern March Madness Resume | January 8
Will Southern be one of the teams to secure a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Southern's full tournament resume.
How Southern ranks
|Record
|SWAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-7
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|126
Southern's best wins
In its signature win of the season on December 3, Southern took down the Mississippi State Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 33) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 60-59. Tai'Reon Joseph, as the top scorer in the win over Mississippi State, tallied 27 points, while Brandon Davis was second on the team with 12.
Next best wins
- 85-71 on the road over UNLV (No. 133/RPI) on November 8
- 58-51 at home over Texas Southern (No. 252/RPI) on January 6
- 69-44 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 274/RPI) on December 9
Southern's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-1
- Southern has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one), but also has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 losses (three).
Schedule insights
- Southern deals with the 21st-hardest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the year.
- The Jaguars have 17 games remaining this year, including 17 against teams with worse records, and none against teams with records north of .500.
- Of Southern's 17 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Southern's next game
- Matchup: Southern Jaguars vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers
- Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Favorite: Southern Jaguars -5.5
- Total: 145.5 points
