Will Southern be one of the teams to secure a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Southern's full tournament resume.

How Southern ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 1-0 NR NR 126

Southern's best wins

In its signature win of the season on December 3, Southern took down the Mississippi State Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 33) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 60-59. Tai'Reon Joseph, as the top scorer in the win over Mississippi State, tallied 27 points, while Brandon Davis was second on the team with 12.

Next best wins

85-71 on the road over UNLV (No. 133/RPI) on November 8

58-51 at home over Texas Southern (No. 252/RPI) on January 6

69-44 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 274/RPI) on December 9

Southern's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

Southern has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one), but also has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 losses (three).

Schedule insights

Southern deals with the 21st-hardest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the year.

The Jaguars have 17 games remaining this year, including 17 against teams with worse records, and none against teams with records north of .500.

Of Southern's 17 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Southern's next game

Matchup: Southern Jaguars vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers

Southern Jaguars vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8 at 9:00 PM ET Location: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana Favorite: Southern Jaguars -5.5

Southern Jaguars -5.5 Total: 145.5 points

