The New Orleans Privateers (5-8, 0-0 Southland) hope to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the SE Louisiana Lions (5-8, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET.

SE Louisiana vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

How to Watch Other Southland Games

SE Louisiana Stats Insights

The Lions are shooting 42.1% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 44.4% the Privateers' opponents have shot this season.

SE Louisiana has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

The Privateers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Lions rank 128th.

The Lions' 67.9 points per game are 8.7 fewer points than the 76.6 the Privateers allow.

When it scores more than 76.6 points, SE Louisiana is 3-1.

SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison

SE Louisiana is putting up more points at home (81.5 per game) than on the road (59.0).

In 2023-24 the Lions are giving up 18.1 fewer points per game at home (59.3) than on the road (77.4).

At home, SE Louisiana sinks 8.3 triples per game, 2.2 more than it averages away (6.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.9%) than away (28.7%).

