How SE Louisiana ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 2-0 NR NR 189

SE Louisiana's best wins

SE Louisiana picked up its best win of the season on January 6, when it beat the New Orleans Privateers, who rank No. 268 in the RPI rankings, 57-44. Hailey Giaratano led the offense against New Orleans, delivering 15 points. Second on the team was Taylor Bell with 12 points.

Next best wins

66-56 on the road over Nicholls (No. 275/RPI) on January 4

64-36 on the road over Wichita State (No. 295/RPI) on November 28

SE Louisiana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-4 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

The Lions have tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

SE Louisiana faces the 55th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

In terms of the Lions' upcoming schedule, they have seven games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have nine contests against teams above .500.

SE Louisiana's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

SE Louisiana's next game

Matchup: SE Louisiana Lions vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders

SE Louisiana Lions vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana

