Can we expect SE Louisiana to lock up a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How SE Louisiana ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 1-0 NR NR 274

SE Louisiana's best wins

SE Louisiana's signature win this season came on December 16 in a 61-55 victory over the Murray State Racers. Nick Caldwell, as the top scorer in the victory over Murray State, compiled 23 points, while Roger McFarlane was second on the team with 16.

Next best wins

48-47 at home over Grambling (No. 301/RPI) on December 20

73-68 on the road over New Orleans (No. 317/RPI) on January 6

SE Louisiana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

The Lions have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, SE Louisiana faces the 111th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Lions have six games remaining versus teams above .500. They have seven upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Reviewing SE Louisiana's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

SE Louisiana's next game

Matchup: Nicholls State Colonels vs. SE Louisiana Lions

Nicholls State Colonels vs. SE Louisiana Lions Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

