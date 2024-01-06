Northwestern State vs. Lamar January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Lamar Cardinals (5-4) play the Northwestern State Demons (4-7) in a matchup of Southland squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Northwestern State vs. Lamar Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Northwestern State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northwestern State Players to Watch
- Jiselle Woodson: 12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sharna Ayres: 10.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Karmelah Dean: 7.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jenny Ntambwe: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Carla Celaya: 3.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Lamar Players to Watch
- Akasha Davis: 14.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sabria Dean: 14.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jacei Denley: 6.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- R'Mani Taylor: 5.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Malay McQueen: 4.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.