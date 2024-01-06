How to Watch Northwestern State vs. Lamar on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Northwestern State Demons (2-11, 0-0 Southland) will try to end an eight-game road losing skid at the Lamar Cardinals (6-7, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Northwestern State vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
- McNeese vs Texas A&M-Commerce (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Nicholls State vs Houston Christian (4:30 PM ET | January 6)
- SE Louisiana vs New Orleans (5:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Texas A&M-CC vs Incarnate Word (6:00 PM ET | January 6)
Northwestern State Stats Insights
- Northwestern State is 2-3 when it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
- The Demons are the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 34th.
- The Demons' 69.2 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 78 the Cardinals give up.
- When it scores more than 78 points, Northwestern State is 2-0.
Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison
- Northwestern State is scoring more points at home (80.3 per game) than on the road (62.6).
- At home the Demons are conceding 75.3 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than they are on the road (86.7).
- At home, Northwestern State makes 6.8 3-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than it averages away (7.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (28.1%) than on the road (30.1%) too.
Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Rice
|L 76-51
|Prather Coliseum
|12/19/2023
|Southern University at New Orleans
|W 99-75
|Prather Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ LSU
|L 96-55
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Lamar
|-
|Montagne Center
|1/8/2024
|McNeese
|-
|Prather Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Incarnate Word
|-
|Prather Coliseum
