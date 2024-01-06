The Northwestern State Demons (2-11, 0-0 Southland) will try to end an eight-game road losing skid at the Lamar Cardinals (6-7, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Northwestern State vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Northwestern State Stats Insights

Northwestern State is 2-3 when it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.

The Demons are the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 34th.

The Demons' 69.2 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 78 the Cardinals give up.

When it scores more than 78 points, Northwestern State is 2-0.

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison

Northwestern State is scoring more points at home (80.3 per game) than on the road (62.6).

At home the Demons are conceding 75.3 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than they are on the road (86.7).

At home, Northwestern State makes 6.8 3-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than it averages away (7.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (28.1%) than on the road (30.1%) too.

Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule