Saturday's contest between the Lamar Cardinals (6-7, 0-0 Southland) and Northwestern State Demons (2-11, 0-0 Southland) at Montagne Center has a projected final score of 83-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Lamar, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no set line.

Northwestern State vs. Lamar Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Beaumont, Texas

Beaumont, Texas Venue: Montagne Center

Northwestern State vs. Lamar Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 83, Northwestern State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern State vs. Lamar

Computer Predicted Spread: Lamar (-12.2)

Lamar (-12.2) Computer Predicted Total: 153.9

Lamar has gone 7-3-0 against the spread, while Northwestern State's ATS record this season is 5-6-0. A total of eight out of the Cardinals' games this season have gone over the point total, and eight of the Demons' games have gone over. Over the last 10 games, Lamar is 7-3 against the spread and 3-7 overall while Northwestern State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 0-10 overall.

Other Southland Predictions

Northwestern State Performance Insights

The Demons are being outscored by 12.6 points per game, with a -165 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.2 points per game (297th in college basketball), and give up 81.8 per contest (352nd in college basketball).

The 32.6 rebounds per game Northwestern State accumulates rank 333rd in the country, 7.9 fewer than the 40.5 its opponents grab.

Northwestern State connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (224th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 29.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.7%.

Northwestern State has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 12.1 (212th in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (92nd in college basketball).

