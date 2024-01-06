On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars square off with the Nashville Predators. Is Nils Lundkvist going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Nils Lundkvist score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Lundkvist stats and insights

  • Lundkvist is yet to score through 27 games this season.
  • He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Lundkvist has picked up two assists on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 122 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Lundkvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:45 Home L 4-3
12/31/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 19:31 Home W 8-1
12/29/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:05 Home W 5-4 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:49 Away L 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:20 Home L 6-1
12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:01 Away W 5-4 SO
11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:35 Away L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:30 Away W 2-0
11/24/2023 Flames 1 0 1 13:40 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:52 Home L 2-1 OT

Stars vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

