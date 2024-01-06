Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Southland slate includes the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) facing the Nicholls State Colonels (4-8, 0-0 Southland) at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Nicholls State Players to Watch
- Jamal West: 16.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Diante Smith: 12.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Robert Brown III: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen White: 11.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Oumar Koureissi: 5.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
Houston Christian Players to Watch
- Michael Imariagbe: 11.7 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Marcus Greene: 14.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bonke Maring: 8.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Pierce Bazil: 8.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jay Alvarez: 14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian Stat Comparison
|Houston Christian Rank
|Houston Christian AVG
|Nicholls State AVG
|Nicholls State Rank
|292nd
|69.6
|Points Scored
|72.1
|250th
|357th
|83.2
|Points Allowed
|76.6
|304th
|40th
|40.8
|Rebounds
|35.8
|223rd
|71st
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|288th
|358th
|4.2
|3pt Made
|8.8
|68th
|264th
|12.3
|Assists
|9.8
|348th
|362nd
|16.5
|Turnovers
|11.9
|196th
