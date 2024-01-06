The Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland) travel to face the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) after losing five consecutive road games. It tips at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Nicholls State Stats Insights

  • The Colonels' 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
  • Nicholls State has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the rebounding team in the country, the Colonels rank 304th.
  • The Colonels score an average of 72.2 points per game, 11 fewer points than the 83.2 the Huskies give up to opponents.
  • Nicholls State is 3-1 when it scores more than 83.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Nicholls State scored 82.3 points per game at home last season, and 71.7 on the road.
  • The Colonels gave up fewer points at home (63.1 per game) than away (80.2) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Nicholls State knocked down fewer triples away (7.3 per game) than at home (8.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.3%) than at home (38%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nicholls State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 @ Maryland L 73-67 Xfinity Center
12/22/2023 @ Towson L 65-55 SECU Arena
12/30/2023 Mobile W 74-65 Stopher Gym
1/6/2024 @ Houston Christian - Sharp Gymnasium
1/8/2024 SE Louisiana - Stopher Gym
1/13/2024 Lamar - Stopher Gym

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.