The Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland) travel to face the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) after losing five consecutive road games. It tips at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Nicholls State Stats Insights

The Colonels' 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Nicholls State has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

The Huskies are the rebounding team in the country, the Colonels rank 304th.

The Colonels score an average of 72.2 points per game, 11 fewer points than the 83.2 the Huskies give up to opponents.

Nicholls State is 3-1 when it scores more than 83.2 points.

Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Nicholls State scored 82.3 points per game at home last season, and 71.7 on the road.

The Colonels gave up fewer points at home (63.1 per game) than away (80.2) last season.

Beyond the arc, Nicholls State knocked down fewer triples away (7.3 per game) than at home (8.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.3%) than at home (38%) too.

