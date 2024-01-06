How to Watch Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland) travel to face the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) after losing five consecutive road games. It tips at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nicholls State Stats Insights
- The Colonels' 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- Nicholls State has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Huskies are the rebounding team in the country, the Colonels rank 304th.
- The Colonels score an average of 72.2 points per game, 11 fewer points than the 83.2 the Huskies give up to opponents.
- Nicholls State is 3-1 when it scores more than 83.2 points.
Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Nicholls State scored 82.3 points per game at home last season, and 71.7 on the road.
- The Colonels gave up fewer points at home (63.1 per game) than away (80.2) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Nicholls State knocked down fewer triples away (7.3 per game) than at home (8.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.3%) than at home (38%) too.
Nicholls State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Maryland
|L 73-67
|Xfinity Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Towson
|L 65-55
|SECU Arena
|12/30/2023
|Mobile
|W 74-65
|Stopher Gym
|1/6/2024
|@ Houston Christian
|-
|Sharp Gymnasium
|1/8/2024
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Stopher Gym
|1/13/2024
|Lamar
|-
|Stopher Gym
