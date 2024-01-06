When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Nicholls State be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Nicholls State ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 1-0 NR NR 187

Nicholls State's best wins

Nicholls State's signature win this season came on November 10 in a 68-66 victory against the LSU Tigers. Against LSU, Diante Smith led the team by posting 18 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

102-97 on the road over South Alabama (No. 264/RPI) on November 16

98-94 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 341/RPI) on January 6

Nicholls State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Nicholls State has drawn the 79th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Colonels have 17 games left this season, including seven against teams with worse records, and six against teams with records over .500.

Nicholls' upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Nicholls State's next game

Matchup: Nicholls State Colonels vs. SE Louisiana Lions

Nicholls State Colonels vs. SE Louisiana Lions Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

