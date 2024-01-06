When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Nicholls be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Nicholls ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 1-1 NR NR 275

Nicholls' best wins

On November 8, Nicholls captured its best win of the season, a 69-66 victory over the Tulane Green Wave, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 231) in the RPI rankings. Britiya Curtis led the offense versus Tulane, delivering 18 points. Second on the team was Lexi Alexander with 17 points.

Next best wins

73-55 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 254/RPI) on January 6

61-58 on the road over South Alabama (No. 290/RPI) on December 4

63-55 over Eastern Illinois (No. 313/RPI) on November 24

Nicholls' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-3

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Nicholls has been given the 295th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Colonels have 16 games left this season, including eight against teams with worse records, and eight against teams with records over .500.

Reviewing Nicholls' upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Nicholls' next game

Matchup: Nicholls Colonels vs. New Orleans Privateers

Nicholls Colonels vs. New Orleans Privateers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

