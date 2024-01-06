The New Orleans Privateers (5-8, 0-0 Southland) aim to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the SE Louisiana Lions (5-8, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET.

New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

New Orleans Stats Insights

The Privateers are shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 44.2% the Lions allow to opponents.

In games New Orleans shoots higher than 44.2% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.

The Privateers are the 153rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 265th.

The 74.4 points per game the Privateers score are only 2.2 more points than the Lions allow (72.2).

New Orleans has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 72.2 points.

New Orleans Home & Away Comparison

At home, New Orleans is putting up 28.7 more points per game (94) than it is in road games (65.3).

In 2023-24, the Privateers are ceding 63.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are allowing 83.8.

When playing at home, New Orleans is sinking 1.5 more treys per game (6.5) than in away games (5). It owns an identical three-point percentage at home compared to away games (31%).

New Orleans Upcoming Schedule