How to Watch New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Orleans Privateers (5-8, 0-0 Southland) aim to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the SE Louisiana Lions (5-8, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET.
New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
New Orleans Stats Insights
- The Privateers are shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 44.2% the Lions allow to opponents.
- In games New Orleans shoots higher than 44.2% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.
- The Privateers are the 153rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 265th.
- The 74.4 points per game the Privateers score are only 2.2 more points than the Lions allow (72.2).
- New Orleans has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 72.2 points.
New Orleans Home & Away Comparison
- At home, New Orleans is putting up 28.7 more points per game (94) than it is in road games (65.3).
- In 2023-24, the Privateers are ceding 63.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are allowing 83.8.
- When playing at home, New Orleans is sinking 1.5 more treys per game (6.5) than in away games (5). It owns an identical three-point percentage at home compared to away games (31%).
New Orleans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|Birmingham-Southern
|W 91-51
|Lakefront Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Ohio State
|L 78-36
|Value City Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ SFA
|L 80-51
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Lakefront Arena
|1/8/2024
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Lakefront Arena
|1/13/2024
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|Lakefront Arena
