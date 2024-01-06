McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 6
The McNeese Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 Southland) are big, 11.5-point favorites as they look to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-7, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 135.5 points.
McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Commerce, Texas
- Venue: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|McNeese
|-11.5
|135.5
McNeese Betting Records & Stats
- McNeese's nine games this season have gone over this contest's total of 135.5 points six times.
- The average point total in McNeese's outings this year is 139.9, 4.4 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Cowboys are 7-2-0 ATS this season.
- This season, McNeese has been listed as the favorite in three games and won them all.
- The Cowboys have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -800 odds on them winning this game.
- McNeese has a 88.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 135.5
|% of Games Over 135.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|McNeese
|6
|66.7%
|80.8
|155
|59.2
|133
|142.7
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|5
|50%
|74.2
|155
|73.8
|133
|143.8
Additional McNeese Insights & Trends
- McNeese put together a 10-12-0 record against the spread in conference play last season.
- The 80.8 points per game the Cowboys record are seven more points than the Lions give up (73.8).
- McNeese is 5-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall when scoring more than 73.8 points.
McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|McNeese
|7-2-0
|0-0
|4-5-0
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|4-6-0
|2-4
|3-7-0
McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Home/Away Splits
|McNeese
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|7-0
|Home Record
|5-1
|3-2
|Away Record
|1-6
|2-1-0
|Home ATS Record
|2-1-0
|4-1-0
|Away ATS Record
|2-5-0
|87.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|100.3
|76
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|51.9
|2-1-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|2-1-0
|2-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|1-6-0
