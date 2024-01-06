The McNeese Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 Southland) hope to continue a six-game winning streak when they visit the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-7, 0-0 Southland) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce matchup.

McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total McNeese Moneyline Texas A&M-Commerce Moneyline FanDuel McNeese (-9.5) 135.5 -750 +490 Bet on this game at FanDuel

McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Trends

McNeese is 7-2-0 ATS this season.

The Cowboys and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of nine times this season.

Texas A&M-Commerce has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Lions games have gone over the point total four out of 11 times this year.

