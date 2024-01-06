The McNeese Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 Southland) will look to build on a six-game winning streak when visiting the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-7, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

McNeese Stats Insights

The Cowboys have shot at a 50.3% rate from the field this season, six percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Lions have averaged.

McNeese has compiled a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

The Cowboys are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 294th.

The Cowboys put up seven more points per game (80.8) than the Lions give up (73.8).

McNeese has put together a 9-1 record in games it scores more than 73.8 points.

McNeese Home & Away Comparison

McNeese is putting up more points at home (87.3 per game) than on the road (76).

The Cowboys are conceding fewer points at home (53.3 per game) than on the road (69.6).

McNeese makes more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (7.6). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (37%) than away (42.2%).

